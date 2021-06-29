Covid: Father removes son from school to avoid self-isolating rule
A father has removed his son from school to avoid him having to isolate if a classmate gets coronavirus.
Schools are currently sending groups of pupils home if a close contact tests positive, although there have been calls for a change in the rules.
The father said Queen Elizabeth High School in Hexham refused to facilitate remote learning and told him it would take action if the absence continued.
The school said it was following government guidance.
"All students are expected to attend school at this time unless unwell or have need to isolate," a spokesperson said.
Current rules require pupils to self-isolate for 10 days after their last contact with someone in school who tests positive.
Official figures show 279,000 children have been affected this month, significantly more than the number off school because they have tested positive themselves.
'Very upsetting'
The father, who we are not naming to protect the identity of his son, said staying at home to avoid potential isolation was better for his son's mental health.
"We chose to do this as it is in the best interest of our son who can still learn remotely and, in addition, is still able to go out, for example to sports clubs," he said.
But the school would not allow him access to live teaching, work to do by himself or support from teachers, he said.
"The fact that they have completely dismissed my concerns about putting my son's welfare before their rules is very upsetting and questions where their priorities lie at the moment," he said.
The mother of another child at the school who is currently self-isolating said she was considering keeping her son off until the end of term because he had hospital appointments and she did not want to risk him missing them.
The school said if a whole year group bubble was required to work from home, live lessons would be provided although only close contacts and those testing positive would have to isolate.
"Whilst we are sympathetic to individuals' concerns, there is no provision at this stage of the term for parents who decide unilaterally to keep their child off school without appropriate cause or authorisation," the spokesperson added.
The school said it would review its position as the end of term approached and inform parents of any change.
