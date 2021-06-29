Newcastle's Grainger Market revamp hit by 'hidden problems'
- Published
Work to "future-proof" Newcastle's historic indoor market could end up two years behind schedule and costing an extra £2m, the council has said.
The refurbishment of the Grainger Market, which was already costing £3m, began in 2019 and was due to be completed in March 2020.
However, as its barrelled roof was in a "worse than expected" condition, it could continue until autumn 2022.
Council chiefs are set to seek additional cash for the project.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said a spokesperson for the Labour-run council said: "As often with old buildings, once work began further hidden problems came to light including structural weakness in the north and south gable walls, bringing work to a halt and the need for further assessment.
"Next month a report will go to cabinet requesting a further £1.9m be awarded to the project so the new problems can be rectified, and all work to the roof completed.
"If approved, the increased costs would be met through prudential borrowing and paid back over 50 years - at no cost to council taxpayers."
Councillor Robin Ashby, of the city's Liberal Democrat opposition, said: "Emerging works in refurbishment projects are not unusual, but it appears that the original contract was inadequate on this.
"Traders have had to put up with scaffolding for far too long, and a lack of information while their businesses have been ravaged by lockdowns."
