Durham Brass Festival: Organisers blame Covid lack of clarity for cancellation
- Published
A popular music festival has been cancelled over a "lack of clarity" on Covid safety rules, organisers said.
Durham Brass was due to take place across the county for five days from 14 July, with a series of gigs including with singer and guitarist Richard Hawley.
However, Durham Council Council said it had scraped the event for a second year due to an "ever-changing situation".
Ticket-holders will be contacted over the next few weeks, organisers added.
The council said the event had been planned with a largely outdoor programme and social distancing arrangements.
It added that even when restrictions were not eased by the government on 21 June, it felt the event could still go ahead safely.
'Very disappointing'
However, with only two weeks to go, a council spokeswoman said that with the "current lack of clarity around safety measures at large-scale events" it was felt it would not be possible to host the festival "in a safe and enjoyable way on the planned dates".
The festival was also due to feature Trevor Horn Band, CBeebies Band Jam star YolanDa Brown and a host of street bands.
Councillor Elizabeth Scott, the council's cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: "Keeping people safe has to be our main priority during these challenging times.
"It is clearly very disappointing that we have had to postpone Brass but with the ever-changing and unclear situation regarding the virus, national restrictions and additional safety measures at large-scale events, sadly we feel that this is the safest and most sensible decision for all involved."
