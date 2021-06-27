Northumberland crash: Motorcyclist and sidecar passenger killed
A motorcyclist and his sidecar passenger have died in a crash in Northumberland.
The vehicle collided with a Mitsubishi car in Simonburn, in the south-west of the county, shortly after 15:30 BST on Friday, police said.
A 68-year-old man riding the motorbike and a 72-year-old woman in the sidecar died at the scene.
The driver of a Mitsubishi was not hurt but "understandably very shaken", Northumbria Police said.
An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the crash and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
