Covid: Nissan furloughs hundreds of Sunderland staff
- Published
Nissan has furloughed hundreds of workers at its Sunderland plant after a number of Covid cases caused a staffing shortage.
Most late-shift production has been halted because staff have had to self-isolate.
About 50 positive cases have been identified across different parts of the factory, which employs about 7,000 workers.
A spokesman said staff wellbeing was its "number one priority".
"Production in certain areas of the plant has been adjusted as we manage a number of staff being required to self-isolate following close contact with Covid-19," he said.
"We remain confident in the rigorous safety controls we have on site."
- LOOK-UP TOOL: How many cases in your area?
- PAY-PACKET SUPPORT: Can I be placed on the furlough scheme?
- JOBS: How will I be kept safe at work?
- VACCINE: When will I get the jab?
- NEW VARIANTS: How worried should we be?
Because those affected do not work in one area, hundreds more colleagues working near them have had to self-isolate.
Nissan has transferred some staff originally on late-shifts to day-time work to ensure it has enough personnel.
Co-workers of those off sick or self-isolating have been furloughed if their section has not enough staff to function.
Production at the plant was suspended at the beginning of the pandemic because of a drop in demand and problems getting parts from China.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.