Metro strike to be called off after 'amicable solution'
- Published
A maintenance strike expected to have caused "misery" for Metro passengers next week is due to be called off.
Members of the Unite and RMT unions at Metro's depot in Gosforth planned a week-long walkout from Monday over a pay dispute.
Talks between Swiss firm Stadler, which maintains the fleet, and union leaders had produced an "amicable solution", Metro operator Nexus said.
Stadler said the solution was "still subject to ratification by the union".
"We look forward to further co-operation with all parties involved," a spokesperson said.
Unite has been approached for comment.
'Very positive step'
The union claimed last week the strike would "cause Metro misery for the travelling public during the height of the summer".
The decision to strike came after the firm, which is also building a new £300m set of trains for the network, imposed a pay freeze.
Stadler said the move was "largely because of the impact of the pandemic".
The industrial action was due to run from 28 June to 4 July, with a further ban on overtime working from 5 July, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Nexus said the agreement was "subject to ratification by the union executives but is a very positive step".
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.