Tyne Bridge closure concern over repair funds shortage
- Published
The Tyne Bridge could be closed to cars unless the government can fund much-needed repairs, the leader of Newcastle City Council has said.
The authority and the city's three MPs have submitted a bid for almost £19m to restore the bridge in time for its centenary year in 2028.
Nick Forbes said if this is not successful, the bridge would have to close to all traffic apart from buses.
A government decision on the bid to the Levelling Up Fund is due in the autumn.
'Regional pride'
Mr Forbes described the North East landmark as "in serious need of restoration".
He said: "The last big repair and paint job was in back 2000 and that was expected to last for 20 years so that's coming to the end of its span.
"It's not just the paint, it's the rust, it's restoring all the guttering, it's putting netting over to protect it from the birds, there's a whole series of things that need to be done to make sure it's protected for future generations.
"The bridge is a symbol of regional pride, which is why we really hope the government will get behind the campaign to restore it.
"Not doing so would basically mean having to take the bridge out of action for cars and leave it for buses only.
"None of us want to be in that position, but that's where we'll end up in a few years time if we don't get the money to do the work in the next years or so."
The arched bridge between Newcastle and Gateshead was opened by King George V on 10 October 1928.
In August 2018 it was upgraded to a Grade II* listed monument, meaning it is of particular significance.
In a Parliamentary debate this week called by Newcastle Central MP Chi Onwurah, housing minister Eddie Hughes said the crossing "deserved to be restored to its former glory".
Troubled bridge over water
- The Tyne Bridge carries the A167 over the river and links the city of Newcastle-upon-Tyne with the town of Gateshead
- It is one of seven bridges spanning the River Tyne in the Quayside area
- The crossing was built by Dorman Long and Co of Middlesbrough who also constructed Sydney Harbour Bridge, which opened three years later in 1932
- When it opened in 1928 it was the world's longest single span bridge
- Its towers are made from Cornish granite and were designed as warehouses but were never used
- Inside the towers are lifts for people and goods, although they are no longer in use
