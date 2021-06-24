Dozens charged over Newcastle city centre protest violence
- Published
Thirty-eight people have been charged with offences after protests in Newcastle city centre turned violent last year.
Northumbria Police said there were "pockets of disorder" during a Black Lives Matter demonstration and counter protest on 13 June 2020.
Three protesters and five officers were hurt as well as police horses and dogs.
Two teenagers, two women and 34 men face violent disorder and are due before magistrates next week.
Assistant Chief Constable Neil Hutchison said: "On the day we took swift and decisive action, making a number of arrests.
"We subsequently launched a major investigation, which has now resulted in 38 people set to appear in court to face charges of violent disorder."
