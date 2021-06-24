Newcastle Airport renaming bid branded a 'gimmick'
- Published
A motion to rebrand Newcastle International Airport to include Sunderland in its name has been dismissed as a "media stunt".
Verbal volleys were fired during a Sunderland City Council debate on the idea, proposed by the Lib Dems.
Some on the Labour-run council described the concept as a "gimmick".
However, councillors unanimously agreed to contact airport directors requesting they "consider suitable options to better reflect the area it serves".
The city council is one of seven local authority shareholders, which between them own 51% of Newcastle International Airport's operation.
The initial motion proposed the new name of "Newcastle Sunderland International Airport" to reflect both the cities it serves in Tyne and Wear.
Lib Dem councillor Paul Edgeworth said it would "put Sunderland on the map" while supporting and promoting the university and aiding regeneration in the city, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Noting airports such as Leeds Bradford and Doncaster Sheffield, opposition councillors added the new name would reflect Sunderland's status as a local authority shareholder in Newcastle International.
'Wishy-washy commitment'
However, Labour's Paul Stewart, the council's cabinet secretary, described it as a "gimmick" and said it downplayed the council's current ambitions for the city - including regeneration plans.
Conservative James Doyle added the motion was a "media stunt" and suggested most people in Sunderland care more about issues such as council tax, highways and back lanes.
Labour councillor Karen Noble also questioned the worth of the motion in light of people struggling during the Covid-19 pandemic - adding recent media coverage had made the council a "laughing stock" in online comments.
But she added that other options could be explored for renaming the airport in future.
This included the seven councils in the North East, known as the 'LA7', consulting on naming the airport after a public figure - as has been done with Liverpool John Lennon Airport.
Following the debate, councillors voted to approve Labour's amended motion to "consider suitable options" for a rebranding.
Niall Hodson, leader of the Lib Dem opposition, accepted the changes and said the council could "rely on the Lib Dems to provide some entertainment".
"I wouldn't be a Lib Dem if I didn't accept a really crappy compromise," he added.
"Why have a definitive statement when you can have a wishy-washy commitment to do nothing?"
