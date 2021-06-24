BBC News

Washington car crash: Passenger dies days after

image copyrightNorthumbria Police
image captionDean Fearon suffered serious injuries when the vehicle struck a tree

A passenger who was seriously injured following a collision has died in hospital.

Dean Fearon was travelling in a vehicle which left Sulgrave Road in Washington and hit a tree on Sunday.

The 29-year-old, from Washington, has since died, Northumbria Police said. In a statement his mother Michelle said her "heart is broken".

A 35-year-old man has been charged with several driving offences and is due at Newcastle Crown Court on 20 July.

Sgt Matt Sykes, from Northumbria Police urged anyone who saw a silver Ford Mondeo travelling east on Sulgrave Road on Sunday afternoon and who had not yet contacted the force to get in touch.

