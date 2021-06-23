Percy Hedley closes second children's home Tees House
- Published
A charity which was heavily criticised by inspectors is closing a second children's home.
The Percy Hedley Foundation shut Bradbury View in North Tyneside in September after Ofsted inspectors found children there were "at serious risk of harm" and "loss of life".
It is now closing Tees House in Newcastle which caters for young people with complex disabilities.
The foundation said it was a voluntary decision, not an enforced closure.
Chairman Jonathan Jowett said the decision to close at the end of August was in the best interests of the six children and young people living at the home.
"Unfortunately, the size of the home, its small environment and other regulatory requirements mean that we are no longer able to provide services from Tees House," he said.
Alternative homes
Bradbury View residential children's home was closed in September 2020 after Ofsted inspectors said it posed a serious risk of death.
A subsequent independent report commissioned by the foundation's trustees found children there were given the wrong medicines on 15 occasions and there was inadequate staff training in giving emergency medication.
Many families said they were given just 24 hours' notice the unit was closing.
The foundation said it was working closely with families and authorities to make sure children at Tees House, who need high levels of care, find alternative homes locally so education provision by the foundation can continue.
