Newcastle Council moves on with Blackett Street traffic closure
- Published
Councillors have agreed to move forward with plans to close a road through the heart of Newcastle city centre.
Newcastle City Council wants to pedestrianise Blackett Street as part of a £50m plan to become a "healthy green" city.
Bus firms have opposed the closure, saying it will reduce access especially for elderly and disabled people.
A statutory consultation will now be held after the plan was approved by the council's cabinet.
Ged Bell, cabinet member for communities and transport, said it would help make the city a better place.
He said: "The importance of a healthy green city with those activities that everyone can enjoy is more important than ever."
Mr Bell said there had been "strong support for the vision" from some people but acknowledged there had "been some concerns", adding: "If we agree to enter the statutory consultation phase this will give people a further opportunity to put forward their views for us to take into account."
The council granted permission for a legal order to be made to close the street to traffic - a process that needs a minimum 21-day public consultation and could trigger a lengthy public inquiry if opponents mount a challenge, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Trial closures of Blackett Street have taken place during the 2019 Christmas market and previous summer events.
Bus operators and campaigners said the street was a vital access point to shops and restaurants in the heart of the city centre.
There have also been fears that pushing bus services on to a loop around the city centre would cause major congestion and simply displace rather than remove pollution.
In response to the concerns, council papers said the local authority wants to set up an accessible electric "hopper" service that would transport people with mobility issues around the city, although no further details were available.
The proposed pedestrianised area would extend along the length of Blackett Street, starting at the junction with Percy Street and running to just short of the City Library, and would also encompass a section of Pilgrim Street outside the Stack shipping container village and Tyneside Cinema.
Delivery vehicles would be allowed to enter until 08:30 BST.
