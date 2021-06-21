Body found in reservoir thought to be missing Blaydon dad
- Published
A body found in a reservoir is believed to be that of a father-of-three who went missing almost two months ago, police said.
Glen Carr, 37, from Blaydon, Gateshead, left his home for work on 23 April.
His car had been found near Cow Green Reservoir, Teesdale, County Durham, along with personal belongings and it was thought he had entered the water.
An extensive search was carried out but when he was not found police and his family made an appeal.
The body, which is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be that of Mr Carr, was found by a member of the public on Sunday, which was Father's Day.
Police said they do not believe there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.