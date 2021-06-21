'Much-loved' great-grandfather killed in Consett car crash
A man killed in a car crash was a "much-loved" great-grandfather, his family have said.
Eddie Bell, 76, was walking on Delves Lane, Consett, when he was struck by a silver Seat Leon at about 11:35 BST on Saturday, Durham Police said.
He was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene, a force spokeswoman said.
A man, 25, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has been released under investigation.
In a statement, Mr Bell's family said: "He was a much-loved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be sadly missed.
"We wish to thank everyone for their support and ask to be left so that we can grieve in peace."
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
