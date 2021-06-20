Durham's Colpitts poetry club celebrated in pictures
- Published
The history of a long-running poetry club is being celebrated with a photography display.
The Colpitts Poetry group was formed in the back room of the Colpitts Hotel in Durham in 1975.
Since then it has brought more than 400 poets to do readings in pubs and venues around the city.
An exhibition showing the club and pubs it frequented between 1975 and 1989 is opening at the Gala Gallery in Millennium Place, Durham, on Monday.
The 45 pictures were taken by the late David M James and show a variety of poets the club has brought to the city.
The club was founded by poet Richard Caddell when he asked Colpitts Hotel owner Irene Spencer for permission to do a reading in her back room.
It moved on from the hotel when a snooker table was installed in the reading room but kept the name of its original location.
For the past 25 years the poetry group has been based at Alington House in North Bailey in the city.
Many of the photos in the exhibition also feature pubs in Durham City such as the Old George, the Colpitts Hotel and the Big Jug.
Elizabeth Scott, Durham County Council's cabinet member for economy and partnerships, said: "This fantastic exhibition chronicles the many people and places associated with Colpitts Poetry since it began almost half a century ago.
"In addition to the poetry, there will be a fascinating look at the changing faces of pubs in County Durham featuring some local favourites."
Entry is free and the exhibition will run until 29 August.
