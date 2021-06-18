BBC News

Man arrested as Sunderland murder inquiry launched

image captionEmergency services were called to Park Avenue in Silksworth in the early hours of Friday morning

The death of a man in Sunderland is being treated as murder, police say.

Northumbria Police were called by paramedics to a home in Park Avenue in the Silksworth area shortly after 01:00 BST, a spokesman said.

A 24-year-old man was found with "serious injuries" and died at the scene.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The force said the two men knew each other and said it was not thought to be a "random attack".

Det Ch Insp Jane Fairlamb said: "My thoughts are with the victim's family at this incredibly difficult time."

