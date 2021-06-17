Cow Green Reservoir father-and-son campers sought over Blaydon man's disappearance
- Published
Police are keen to speak to a father who camped with his toddler next to a reservoir at about the same time that a man went missing from there.
Glen Carr, 37, from Blaydon, was last seen by his family on 23 April.
The father-of-three's car was found at Cow Green Reservoir in Teesdale but Northumbria Police said they had been unable to find his body.
Mr Carr's partner of more than 20 years Kim Jackson said the last two months had been the "worst of our lives".
Ms Jackosn, 36, said: "We have found it really difficult to come to terms with why Glen went missing.
"This Sunday is Father's Day and Glen was an amazing dad who would do anything for his kids. This weekend will just be another reminder of how much he is missed.
"It is hard to accept that he will never come home but we are desperate for some answers."
Police said Mr Carr's vehicle was in the reservoir's car park and they found a number of his personal belongings on the eastern shore.
They said it was "likely" he entered the water but his body has not been found.
A force spokesman said an employee at the reservoir had spoken to a man and his son, who was believed to have been about three years old, at about midday, near to where the belongings were found.
Det Ch Insp Angela Hufton said: "Glen was a loving, family man with young children and they want nothing more than for him to be back home with them.
"Tragically the evidence suggests that Glen has gone into the reservoir and we have carried out significant search activity, both in the water and in the surrounding area, over the past two months.
"It would take many more months for us to be able to search every inch of the water but we are determined to try and get some answers for Glen's family."
Mr Carr is described as white, about 5ft 10in, of medium build, tattooed and with shaven dark hair.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.