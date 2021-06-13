South Shields Museum appeals for shipyard memories
A museum is appealing for former workers in South Tyneside's shipyards to share their memories for a forthcoming exhibition.
South Shields Museum and Art Gallery wants to record the oral histories of those involved in what was once one of the area's greatest industries.
It is also hoping to borrow items and memorabilia to put on display.
This could include photographs, certificates, paperwork, tools, workwear, and models.
The southern banks of the River Tyne were once home to many shipbuilding and repair yards, employing thousands of men and women.
However, by the 1980s most of them had gone, with one of the largest, John Readhead and Sons, closing its doors in 1984.
Exhibition curator Adam Bell said "The shipyards and the coal mines were once our two big employers.
"In 2018 we staged a major exhibition about South Tyneside's pits, in which we featured paintings by the legendary South Shields artist Bob Olley.
"Now it's time to put shipbuilding and ship repair in the spotlight, and we're absolutely delighted that Bob Olley has started work on a brand-new series of paintings, for display in the exhibition, charting our shipyard trades and traditions."
