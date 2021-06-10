North Tyneside walk-in test sites to move to areas with 'higher need'
Walk-in Covid-19 testing sites set up on North Tyneside in response to a rise in cases are to be removed and sent to areas of the country in greater need.
The mobile units, for those without symptoms, have been at North Shields, Wallsend and Shiremoor, since 22 May.
The council said more than 4,000 tests were carried out at the sites and in targeted door-to-door testing, with one in every 100 tests being positive.
It urged those who had not yet had tests to visit before the weekend.
The total confirmed cases of the Delta, or so-called Indian, variant in the borough stands at 79 and the current infection rate is 74 per 100,000 people.
'Keep safe'
North Tyneside Director of Public Health, Wendy Burke, said: "We'd like to thank everyone who has taken a test or accessed the additional vaccination services in recent weeks.
"Every test taken, positive case found, and vaccine given, helps to reduce the chances of onward transmission and keep North Tyneside safe.
"However, we are not out of the woods yet and we continue to monitor the situation closely and will take appropriate measures if and as required."
She added: "We'd really encourage everyone to make use of the additional testing before Sunday evening, ahead of the mobile testing units being deployed to other areas of the country with higher need."
PCR testing sites for anyone with symptoms will remain in place at The Parks Sports Centre, North Shields, and Coronation Street car park, Wallsend. Tests can be booked online.
