Royal Victoria Infirmary reveals plan for 'critical' new wing
- Published
Hospital chiefs are set to begin a funding bid for a "critical" new wing at Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary.
The development could house specialist services such as the maternity unit, burns department and emergency care.
Newcastle Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is expected to submit the proposal to the government later this year, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The RVI currently has three main wings.
Trust chief executive Dame Jackie Daniel said the proposed new area, known as the New Specialist Hospital or Richardson Wing, would be "critical to ensuring the population of the North East as a whole have access to quality specialist maternity, burns, critical care and other services".
"It is clear to me that if we were not able to pursue this investment then it would lead to increasing future risks to the stability and quality of these specialist services," she wrote in a report to the trust's board.
"The government are committed to funding a further eight hospital building schemes through a national competition to run later in the year and we want to be as best placed as possible to submit a bid for funding."
The RVI currently has the Leazes Wing, the Claremont Wing and the New Victoria Wing.
