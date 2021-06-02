Killed Cramlington man Danny Humble was 'devoted dad'
- Published
A man who died after being attacked was "compassionate" and a "devoted dad", his family have said.
Danny Humble, 35, was assaulted in the Romsey Close area of Cramlington on Saturday and died the following day in hospital.
His family said they were "lost without him" in a statement released by Northumbria Police.
Eight males aged between 16 and 18 were held on suspicion of murder and have been released while inquiries continue.
Mr Humble, a welder who lived in Cramlington, leaves behind two young children, his parents, a girlfriend, two cherished brothers and many close friends and loved ones, his family said.
His mother Deb Humble said: "Danny was a devoted dad.
"He was a family man and very close to his two brothers, the Humble brothers - the Three Musketeers as they were known to us.
"He was also a great son, someone to be proud of, and a very loving boyfriend."
'Justice'
She also said he was a proud Newcastle United fan who was "so happy to have passed on his love" for the club to his children.
Ms Humble said: "We are lost without him - we are broken.
"Compassionate, hilarious and a good friend, he will be missed by so, so many and his absence leaves a hole in so many lives."
Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
"Nothing will ever bring Danny back, but his family deserve to see those responsible brought to justice," Det Insp Joanne Brooks said.
