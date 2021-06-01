Cramlington murder probe: Two more teenagers arrested
Detectives investigating the death of a man in Northumberland have arrested two more people on suspicion of murder.
It is believed the 35-year-old was walking home through an underpass in Cramlington when he was assaulted early on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital with a serious head injury and died the next day.
A total of eight people, aged between 16 and 18, are now being questioned by Northumbria Police on suspicion of murder.
Officers are continuing to ask anyone with information to contact the force.
