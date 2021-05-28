Covid: North Tyneside mobile test units to stay until Wednesday
- Published
Mobile testing units will continue to be in place in North Tyneside after a spike in cases of the so-called Indian variant of the virus.
So far, 58 cases of the variant have been discovered in the borough, which prompted the introduction of surge testing and extra vaccination sessions.
North Tyneside saw a total of 56 cases per 100,000 people in the week to 22 May. The week before the rate was 36.
North Tyneside Council said it would continue to monitor the situation.
A spokeswoman said test sites in North Shields and Wallsend town centres, as well as in Shiremoor, would remain until Wednesday.
Earlier this week health chiefs said North Tyneside was "open for business" after confusion caused by government travel guidelines.
The government had urged people to avoid travelling in and out of the borough to combat the spread of the new variant.
However, the Department for Health then amended the advice and said there were no no legal restrictions in place but was still asking people to minimise travel.
So far, 2,492 tests have been carried out in the area in recent days, the council confirmed.
Earlier this week the council and Tyne and Wear Fire Service delivered almost 1,300 test kits to properties in North Shields, Wallsend and Whitley Bay.
In addition, people are being encouraged to continue taking lateral flow tests twice a week.
Wendy Burke, public health director for North Tyneside, said: "We have been so proud of the response of the people of North Tyneside who have stepped forward in their thousands to get tested and take up vaccine services.
"Our public health advice to everyone remains the same: the best way to stop the spread of the virus is to follow the guidelines - remember hands, face, space and fresh air, socialise outdoors, work from home if you can, get vaccinated and take up the offer of regular testing."
