Easington mining disaster remembered 70 years on

image copyrightMat Fascione/Geograph
image captionThe pit shaft remains as a memorial near the former colliery site

A pit disaster in which dozens of miners died is being commemorated on its 70th anniversary.

An underground explosion at Easington Colliery, County Durham, claimed the lives of 81 miners and two rescue workers on 29 May 1951.

A service will take place in the village's community garden and two memorial benches will be unveiled.

The miners' banner will then be taken to the cemetery, where wreathes will be laid at the mass grave site.

Children, including some who are descendants of the victims, will read out the names of those who died.

image copyrightEasington Colliery Heritage Group
image captionView of the pit and crowds in the street after the disaster

The death toll was so high because the explosion happened as shifts were changing over so there were two sets of workers underground at the time.

A later investigation showed that it was caused by a spark from a coal cutting machine igniting gas at the coal face.

image copyrightDurham Miners Association
image captionThe Easington Colliery Banner will process to the cemetery, led by the Easington Colliery Brass Band

Alan Mardghum, Secretary of the Durham Miners Association, said: "The Durham Miners' Association stands with the people of Easington in solidarity and remembrance.

"Our thoughts will always be with those who lost their lives while producing the wealth of the nation, and with everyone affected by the tragedy."

image copyrightBeamish, The Living Museum of the North
image captionCrowds waited for news of their loved ones after the disaster

