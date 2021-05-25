Covid: North Tyneside guidance causing 'unnecessary panic', MP says
Government guidance urging people not to travel into and out of North Tyneside unless essential has caused "unnecessary panic", an MP has said.
The advice, issued due to the spread of the Indian Covid variant in the borough, was published online on Friday but there was no announcement.
North Tyneside MP Mary Glindon called on the government to explain the situation "properly".
The government has denied introducing lockdown measures by stealth.
The guidance advises people in Indian variant hotspots to:
- Meet outside rather than inside where possible
- Keep two metres apart from anybody who you do not live with (unless you have formed a support bubble)
- Avoid travelling in and out of affected areas unless it is essential, for example for work (if you cannot work from home) or education
'Clanger dropped'
"It causes unnecessary panic and concern when people do not have the facts," Labour MP Ms Glindon told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Speaking to BBC Radio Newcastle, she said had been surprised by the revelation given the efforts of North Tyneside Council and its director of public health.
"It's really disappointing to hear the Department of Health and Social Care haven't relayed any information to either the council or to the director of public health.
"The council and the director of public health had been fully co-operative with the government since the discovery of the Indian variant in North Tyneside.
"Then this little clanger's dropped into the works and nobody has been made aware.
"We don't need this kind of thing put into the mix when we're already planning and working to deal with the situation."
She added it was unclear what the guidance meant for people working in neighbouring areas and warned it had caused confusion for visitors ahead of the bank holiday weekend.
"It has to be explained properly. People need to know where they stand," she said.
'Urgent clarity' needed
Wendy Burke, the council's director of public health, said there had been "no indication... of any additional restrictions" when the government announced that the borough would be subject to enhanced testing and vaccinations on Wednesday.
The publication of the new guidance on Friday had "not been accompanied by any communication to the local authority, local residents or businesses".
On Monday - when she was unaware of the guidance - Ms Burke told a Facebook question-and-answer session with ChronicleLive that it was "certainly OK to visit the area" as long as people exercised caution and followed public safety advice.
The North East Chamber of Commerce called for "urgent clarity on rules and guidance" with chief executive James Ramsbotham describing it as "completely unacceptable to have such poor communications about something so important for people's health and livelihoods".
The government said it had taken "swift and decisive action" to slow the spread of the variant through surge testing and bringing forward second doses of the vaccine.
It added it was now providing "additional guidance for those living in affected areas... to encourage people to take an extra cautious approach when meeting others or travelling".
