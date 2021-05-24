Train hits cow on East Coast mainline near Durham
Major disruption has been caused on the East Coast mainline after a train hit a cow.
The 05:26 London North Eastern Railway (LNER) service from Stirling to King's Cross struck the animal between Durham and Darlington at about 08:30 BST.
The company said no people were injured and customers were transferred on to another train.
LNER managing director David Horne tweeted a picture of the damage caused to the front of the train.
A company spokesperson said: "The safety of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority. We apologise to anyone who has been inconvenienced."
