BBC News

Train hits cow on East Coast mainline near Durham

Published
image copyrightLNER/David Horne
image captionThe service struck a cow on the line between Durham and Darlington

Major disruption has been caused on the East Coast mainline after a train hit a cow.

The 05:26 London North Eastern Railway (LNER) service from Stirling to King's Cross struck the animal between Durham and Darlington at about 08:30 BST.

The company said no people were injured and customers were transferred on to another train.

LNER managing director David Horne tweeted a picture of the damage caused to the front of the train.

A company spokesperson said: "The safety of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority. We apologise to anyone who has been inconvenienced."

LNER said disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.