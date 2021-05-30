Church of England cathedrals linked in cycling relay challenge
Cyclists are setting off from Newcastle on a relay challenge linking all 42 Church of England cathedrals.
It marks the launch of the 2,000-mile Cathedral Cycle Route which aims to promote greener travel, and mental and physical wellbeing.
A specially commissioned baton will be transported around the whole way, passed along to different groups of cyclists at each cathedral.
The relay will end back at Newcastle Cathedral 42 days later on 10 July.
The bronze baton features two sculptured hands reaching towards each other, portraying the message that "some days you need a hand, other days you are called to lend a hand".
Keen cyclist and Northumbria University academic Shaun Cutler came up with the idea.
He said: "We have all had an extremely difficult year and anything that provides the opportunity to build up our physical and mental health is welcomed.
"Connecting the cathedrals in this way provides the cyclist with the opportunity to reflect and reconnect with an added dimension of depth, both spiritually and historically.
"I think it helps a little in keeping cathedrals both relevant and connected in a rapidly changing world."
Coinciding with the start of Bike Week, the ride will raise money for Cycling UK's Break the Cycle appeal, which aims to improve people's wellbeing and tackle social isolation.
Groups of cyclists will be able to join for the relay for as little or as long as they like, and it is also envisaged it will help refine and improve the new Cathedral Cycle Route.
York Minster's Canon Pastor, Rev Michael Smith, will be part of the team cycling to Bradford, the next destination, completing a 70-mile (112km) round trip in a day.
He said: "The Cathedral Cycle Route allows our visitors to appreciate not just the beauty and sanctity of our buildings, but to enjoy the journey between them as well, which after a year of restrictions is even more important for our mental and physical wellbeing than ever before."
