Rape-accused priest's defence 'a teenage boy's fantasy'
- Published
A priest accused of raping a woman gave an account in his defence which was like a "teenage boy's fantasy", Newcastle Crown Court heard.
Retired Roman Catholic priest John Clohosey, 72, is accused of attacking the woman in her Gateshead home in 1986.
Prosecutor Shaun Dodds told the jury Father Clohosey's "bizarre" story did not "bear up to scrutiny".
The defendant, of St Mary's Priory in Filey, North Yorkshire, denies rape.
He had told the court he visited the woman and asked her for sex several times, after which she agreed and left to go into her bedroom.
Father Clohosey, who presided over churches across north-east England, said he then followed her into the bedroom, where she was partially dressed.
'Bizarre account'
He then said they kissed and cuddled, in what was the first sexual encounter of his life, but they did not have intercourse, the court heard.
In his closing speech, Mr Dodds told the jury: "How realistic you think this all is, is of course, a matter for you, but it really is a bizarre account.
"It is a strange, teenage boy's fantasy, but when you look at it, it doesn't bear scrutiny."
Earlier in the trial jurors heard his accuser, who cannot be identified, asked the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle for help to pay a legal bill and grew angry when she was turned down as the Catholic Church had paid out money to victims of sexual abuse.
She said in an email she had been abused by a priest years before, the court heard.
She later told police she was raped in her home by the defendant.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.