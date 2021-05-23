Lisa Shaw: BBC Radio Newcastle presenter dies aged 44
- Published
BBC Radio Newcastle's Lisa Shaw has died in hospital after a short illness.
The 44-year-old joined the station in 2016 as a daytime presenter, broadcasting every weekday.
She previously had a successful career in commercial radio in the north-east of England which included stints at Metro Radio and Heart.
BBC Radio Newcastle's acting executive editor Rik Martin said everyone at the station was "devastated and thinking about Lisa's lovely family".
"She was a trusted colleague, a brilliant presenter, a wonderful friend, and a loving wife and mum," he said.
"She loved being on the radio and was loved by our audiences.
"We've lost someone special who meant a great deal to a great many people."
'Cherished by many'
A statement from Ms Shaw's family described her as an "amazing person" who had "touched and enriched so many people's lives, and made them better just by being in it".
"We are all completely heartbroken, in disbelief, numb, and saddened, that there is a Lisa-shaped hole in our lives that will never, ever be filled," they said.
"We are so grateful for the time that we have had with her, and there are so many happy memories that we will hold dear for the rest of our lives.
"She was the best wife and mammy, sister, daughter, aunty, friend and colleague that anyone could hope for.
"She loved connecting every day with the wonderful people of the North East, and it gives us great comfort to know how many lives she was an integral part of every single day.
"We'd like to thank everyone for the overwhelming love and support we have received at such a difficult time, reinforcing how deeply cherished she was by so many people. We will love and miss her, always."
Lisa was from County Durham and studied at Bournemouth University.
She had also worked for North East commercial stations Century Radio and Real Radio, where she won the Sony Gold Award for breakfast show of the year.
Chris Burns, head of BBC Local Radio, said: "Lisa was a talented presenter who had already achieved a lot and would have achieved much more."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.