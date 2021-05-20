BBC News

War veteran Len Gibson marks 101st birthday with party in park

Published
image copyrightRaoul Dixon / NNP
image captionThe celebration took place at Herrington Country Park

The 101st birthday of a World War Two veteran and Japanese PoW has been marked by a spitfire fly past, music and a message from a famous friend.

Len Gibson was forced to work on the notorious Burma Death Railroad but survived and returned to his Sunderland home to become a teacher.

Hundreds attended the celebration at Herrington Country Park on Wednesday.

Eurythmics musician Dave Stewart, a former neighbour of Mr Gibson, recorded a special tribute.

Mr Gibson was a himself keen musician and Stewart, who used to play guitar with him in his garden, said he inspired him to pursue a career in music.

image copyrightNorth News / NNP
image captionLen Gibson said he was "really sad" when he lost his banjo in a wartime fire

The event, which was a belated celebration because Mr Gibson's birthday fell during lockdown, was organised by the Daft as a Brush cancer charity, which the 101-year-old volunteered for.

Its founder, Brian Burnie, said: "I've met an awful lot of people that are allegedly good and nice, but Len Gibson is the most wonderful gentleman I've ever met in my life."

image copyrightRaoul Dixon / NNP
image captionA Rothbury piper led a parade of local schoolchildren

Mr Gibson's grandson James described him as "someone to live up to, whether you're related to the man or not".

He said: "He's touched so many lives, whoever meets him can never forget him."

image copyrightNorth News / NNP
image captionDave Stewart recorded a tribute in a video message

Mr Gibson said: "Despite the fact I went through hell as a prisoner of war I would do it all again, because I've had such a wonderful life since."

image copyrightRaoul Dixon / NNP
image captionPupils from his former school, Hastings Hill Academy, were among those at the party

