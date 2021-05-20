War veteran Len Gibson marks 101st birthday with party in park
The 101st birthday of a World War Two veteran and Japanese PoW has been marked by a spitfire fly past, music and a message from a famous friend.
Len Gibson was forced to work on the notorious Burma Death Railroad but survived and returned to his Sunderland home to become a teacher.
Hundreds attended the celebration at Herrington Country Park on Wednesday.
Eurythmics musician Dave Stewart, a former neighbour of Mr Gibson, recorded a special tribute.
Mr Gibson was a himself keen musician and Stewart, who used to play guitar with him in his garden, said he inspired him to pursue a career in music.
The event, which was a belated celebration because Mr Gibson's birthday fell during lockdown, was organised by the Daft as a Brush cancer charity, which the 101-year-old volunteered for.
Its founder, Brian Burnie, said: "I've met an awful lot of people that are allegedly good and nice, but Len Gibson is the most wonderful gentleman I've ever met in my life."
Mr Gibson's grandson James described him as "someone to live up to, whether you're related to the man or not".
He said: "He's touched so many lives, whoever meets him can never forget him."
Mr Gibson said: "Despite the fact I went through hell as a prisoner of war I would do it all again, because I've had such a wonderful life since."
