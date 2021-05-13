Kenton Hall care home death investigated by police
The death of an elderly woman in a nursing home is being investigated by police.
The 82-year-old died at the Kenton Hall Nursing Home in Newcastle on 11 March, Northumbria Police said.
The home's owner, Solehawk, said a member of staff was suspended after it was found its procedures had not been followed.
An inspection the previous day gave the home a "good" safety rating but said it required improvement overall.
"In the days following the sad death of a resident in March, the team at the care home discovered, through our normal checks, that our internal procedures had not been followed on one occasion," a Solehawk spokesperson said.
"The appropriate authorities were quickly informed and we suspended a member of staff."
The home houses up to 60 residents, some of whom have dementia, and provides care for both private and local authority-funded residents.
Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors gave it a "good" safety rating but overall said it required improvement.
The CQC's website said it was carrying out a review of quality at the home.
