Conservative MP Richard Holden fined £100 for dropping cigarette
- Published
A Conservative MP who urged people not to be "litter tossers" has been fined for dropping a cigarette.
Richard Holden, MP for Durham North West, was caught outside an election count at the Louisa Centre in Stanley, County Durham, and fined £100.
Last summer Mr Holden launched a lockdown litter-picking campaign and said it was "unacceptable" to leave "beautiful" areas strewn with rubbish.
His office has been approached for comment.
During the clean-up, he said on his website: "More broadly, I've a clear message. Don't be a litter tosser - just take it home."
Mr Holden also tweeted about a series of litter-picks he organised in his constituency last year.
Finally managed to use my grabber from #Orinoco!— Richard Holden MP (@RicHolden) June 13, 2020
Got fed up of seeing litter between #Consett & #TheGrove so Doug & I picked up a bag & half in a couple of hours
What sort of yob just tosses it out the window? #TakeItHome
Can see #LockdownLitterpick becoming regular thing pic.twitter.com/vBN5u5snef
Neighbouring Labour MP Kevan Jones, who represents Durham North, which includes Stanley, said: "It is very hypocritical of him lecturing others on picking up litter when he is doing it himself."
Ian Hoult, Durham County Council's neighbourhood protection manager, said: "We can confirm one of our neighbourhood wardens observed two people littering outside the Louisa Centre, Stanley, during Saturday's local election count and issued them both with fixed penalty notices."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.