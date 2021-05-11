BBC News

Conservative MP Richard Holden fined £100 for dropping cigarette

Richard Holden was caught dropping a cigarette end outside an election count

A Conservative MP who urged people not to be "litter tossers" has been fined for dropping a cigarette.

Richard Holden, MP for Durham North West, was caught outside an election count at the Louisa Centre in Stanley, County Durham, and fined £100.

Last summer Mr Holden launched a lockdown litter-picking campaign and said it was "unacceptable" to leave "beautiful" areas strewn with rubbish.

His office has been approached for comment.

Mr Holden was given a fixed penalty fine of £100 for littering

During the clean-up, he said on his website: "More broadly, I've a clear message. Don't be a litter tosser - just take it home."

Mr Holden also tweeted about a series of litter-picks he organised in his constituency last year.

Neighbouring Labour MP Kevan Jones, who represents Durham North, which includes Stanley, said: "It is very hypocritical of him lecturing others on picking up litter when he is doing it himself."

Ian Hoult, Durham County Council's neighbourhood protection manager, said: "We can confirm one of our neighbourhood wardens observed two people littering outside the Louisa Centre, Stanley, during Saturday's local election count and issued them both with fixed penalty notices."

