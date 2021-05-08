Election 2021: Norma Redfearn re-elected North Tyneside Mayor
- Published
Labour's Norma Redfearn vowed to make the River Tyne "great again" after winning a third term as North Tyneside Mayor.
The former teacher got 33,119 votes, comfortably ahead of second-placed Conservative Steven Robinson who polled 19,366.
She has held the role since 2013.
In her victory speech, she said she was "honoured" to have won and would also tackle the gap between rich and poor.
"I think the green agenda is really important. I have a strong feeling about making the river great again," she said.
"I remember when it was vibrant with people working on it. We lost manufacturing, ship building and mining.
"There is a fantastic opportunity in the green agenda working with people entrepreneurs to achieve jobs and apprenticeships."
Mrs Redfearn said she would also look to help youngsters who had missed out on schooling during the past 12 months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Search below to find the result in your area.
Following what he described as a "really good campaign", Mr Robinson said it had been "a shame North Tyneside hasn't followed other areas in the North East by electing a Conservative mayor".
Also standing were Green candidate Penny Remfry who received 4,278 votes, Liberal Democrat John Appleby who had 3,549 votes and UKIP's Jack Thomson who received 1,753.
In the North Tyneside Council elections, 23 of the authority's 60 seats were contested.
Labour now holds 51 seats, up from 48, while the Conservatives have nine, up from seven.
As a result North Tyneside Council is a two-party authority after the borough's single Liberal Democrat and Independent councillors both lost their seats to Labour candidates.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.