Elections 2021: Labour loses seats but retains control of councils
- Published
Labour has retained control of its councils in parts of the North East but lost a number of once-strong seats.
In Sunderland, the party was left clinging on to power after 50 years the dominant force, branded a "bad night" by the council leader.
In Newcastle it lost two seats and lost four in South Tyneside but did not concede a single one in Gateshead.
The Conservatives took control of Northumberland County Council, with a majority of one.
Results for North Tyneside and Durham councils, as well for the North Tyneside mayor and police and crime commissioners for the Durham and Northumbria forces are due over the course of the next two days.
Sunderland's council leader Graeme Miller called it "a bad night" locally but said it would be "foolish thing" for the party to oust Sir Keir Starmer as leader.
He said defeats had been caused by the "complete collapse" of UKIP with the Conservatives gaining their votes.
"We have clearly seen that the vaccine rollout has given the Conservatives a 10-point bounce in the vote anyway, add those things together, the Conservatives in Sunderland have had a very good night, and the Liberal Democrats have had a good night as well," he said.
"We have been beaten by circumstances that are not really a local authority issue."
Newcastle's council leader Nick Forbes faces a leadership challenge on Monday from a rival and one of his former cabinet members, Nick Kemp.
The city's ruling party, which still boasts a heavy majority, saw two seats fall to the Newcastle Independents party.
The most notable loss came in Denton and Westerhope, where one of Labour's most senior figures, cabinet member for transport Arlene Ainsley, lost her seat.
Labour did hold off challenges from the Liberal Democrats and hang on to the battleground seats of Ouseburn and North Jesmond.
Despite making major gains elsewhere in the region, the Conservatives' long run without an election win in Newcastle continued. No Tory has been elected in the city since 1992, almost 30 years ago.
Mr Forbes, whose focus now turns to the battle for his own political future ahead of Monday's leadership challenge took solace in the fact that Labour's performance in Newcastle was stronger than other parts of the region.
"It looks as though the results for Labour in Newcastle are better than the trend for the rest of the North East," he said
