Newcastle Spice deaths: Drugs charges after three people die
- Published
A man has been charged after three people died in Newcastle from taking what is believed to be the drug Spice.
The three men, aged 23, 26 and 34, died over the course of last Friday and Saturday, with a fourth man taken to hospital.
A 27-year-old local man, arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, has been charged with several drugs offences and is due before magistrates.
The charges are over the alleged supply of the drug to two of the dead men.
Police said he was charged with being concerned in offering to supply a Class B drug, possession of a drug with intent to supply and possession of an offensive weapon.
A total of 11 arrests were made as part of an investigation into the supply of drugs in the city.
Of those arrested, eight men have been released while investigations continue and a 14-year-old boy and 25-year-old woman have been released without charge.
