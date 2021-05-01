Fawdon Nestle factory closure: Boris Johnson urged to intervene
Boris Johnson has been urged to intervene to stop the closure of the Nestle factory in Newcastle.
The international food firm has announced plans to shut its Fawdon plant by 2023, with the loss of 475 jobs.
Newcastle Liberal Democrat opposition leader Nick Cott said the closure would be a "body blow" to manufacturing in the area.
The government has been contacted for a response.
Councillors have asked the prime minister to help stop the closure or, failing that, provide investment to offset the economic damage.
Mr Cott has written to Mr Johnson, asking "what discussions were held by ministers with Nestle about their plans before they were announced, what interventions the government has considered, and what steps you will take to press Nestle to review their decision".
Unions have branded the closure "corporate greed at its worst", while local Labour leaders have vowed to try to save the plant.
Newcastle City Council Labour leader Nick Forbes said: "The fight to save Nestle isn't over yet."
'Low growth'
The former Rowntree plant has been producing confectionery, such as Rolos and Fruit Pastilles, since 1958, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Nestle said brands produced there were smaller and "low-growth" whereas its factories in York and Halifax "manufacture some of Nestle's biggest brands".
The company is also cutting 98 jobs in York as part of plans to consolidate its UK manufacturing operations, but plans to invest £20m at that facility and £9m in Halifax.
"We do not underestimate the impact that the closure of Fawdon factory would have on the local area and, as part of the consultation, we want to work with the local community to find ways that we can support the area and our employees if these proposals were to go ahead," the firm said.
