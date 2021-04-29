Ex-Newcastle councillor Dipu Ahad jailed for stalking woman
Published
A former councillor who stalked a woman after she turned to him for help has been jailed for 14 months.
Dipu Ahad, who served on Newcastle City Council, harassed his victim with online messages and set up fake social media profiles in her name.
The 41-year-old, of IIfracombe Avenue in the city, carried out the "sinister" campaign over five months in 2019.
Judge Amanda Ripon told Newcastle Crown Court Ahad had been "infatuated with the attention".
Ahad, who pleaded guilty to stalking in February, was a city councillor from 2007 until 2020.
He had claimed he was supporting the 32-year-old woman after she reported being harassed online and even contacted the police to demand officers investigate, Northumbria Police said.
However, when detectives examined the IP address for the device some of the messages had been sent from, they found it belonged to the councillor.
The court heard Ahad also repeatedly called his victim's family pretending to be from the police or immigration service and sprayed her car with pink paint.
'Enjoyed being the hero'
He was suspended by the Labour Party when he was charged, but retained his Elswick ward seat as an independent until May last year, when he forfeited it after failing to attend meetings.
In an impact statement, the woman, who cannot be named, said Ahad "devastated my life" and she would never forgive him.
Det Sgt Mark Atherton, from Northumbria Police, described Ahad's actions between January and May 2019 as "prolonged and sinister".
"He has abused his position of trust and has repeatedly denied being the person responsible until moments before his trial was due to commence.
"Despite his guilty plea Ahad has still attempted to discredit the victim but the evidence against him was irrefutable."
Jailing him for 14 months, Judge Ripon said Ahad had been "infatuated with the attention, kudos, gratitude and enjoyed being the hero.''
