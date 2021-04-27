Sunderland man jailed over 'frenzied' murder attempt
- Published
A man who tried to murder a friend by stamping on his head in a "brutal and frenzied" attack has been jailed for 16 years.
Danny Stothard, of Sunderland, rained down punches and stamps on his victim as he lay unconscious in a street in January last year.
The 29-year-old denied attempted murder but was convicted following a trial at Newcastle Crown Court in November.
Police said it was "nothing short of luck" his victim was not killed.
Stothard, of Primrose Street, Sunderland, launched the "ferocious" attack when he went to the man's home following a previous disagreement.
He then continued the assault in the street in view of passing children, Northumbria Police said.
'Life-changing injuries'
A neighbour administered first aid until emergency services arrived.
Det Insp Steve Robinson described it as "one of the most brutal and frenzied assaults" he had seen during his career.
"It is nothing short of luck that Stothard did not kill his victim that day, and it's clear that was his intention as he inflicted life-changing injuries on a man who used to be his friend."
Stothard, who had claimed he acted in self-defence, was sentenced on Monday.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.