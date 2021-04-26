Esh Winning murder probe victim named
- Published
A man who died following reports of a disturbance in County Durham has been named.
David William Teague, 33, was found with critical injuries at a property in Wood View, Esh Winning, on Saturday.
Durham Police said paramedics attended but Mr Teague was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three men and three women were arrested on suspicion of murder and all six remain in custody while inquiries are carried out, the force added.
Witnesses are being urged to come forward.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.