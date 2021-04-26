BBC News

Esh Winning murder probe victim named

image copyrightFamily photograph
image captionDavid William Teague, 33, died at a property in Esh Winning on Saturday

A man who died following reports of a disturbance in County Durham has been named.

David William Teague, 33, was found with critical injuries at a property in Wood View, Esh Winning, on Saturday.

Durham Police said paramedics attended but Mr Teague was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three men and three women were arrested on suspicion of murder and all six remain in custody while inquiries are carried out, the force added.

Witnesses are being urged to come forward.

