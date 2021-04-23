Tyne and Wear Metro owner Nexus fined £1.5m over worker electrocution
Tyne and Wear Metro operator Nexus has been fined £1.5m over the death of a worker at a depot in 2014.
Linesman John Bell was electrocuted at a depot in Newcastle on 6 July 2014 when he went to work on a live overhead rail line.
An inquest ruled his death was accidental. Metro owner Nexus admitted breaching employee health and safety at Newcastle Crown Court.
The firm was also ordered to pay more than £172,000 in costs.
Mr Bell's inquest in 2018 heard the 43-year-old from Killingworth in North Tyneside believed the line at the depot in Gosforth had been isolated from the power supply.
During the inquest it emerged that power to a section of line 750 yards (685m) away had been turned off, but that no authorisation was in place for work to be done where Mr Bell attempted his repair.
The crown court ordered the fine, costs and a £120 victim surcharge be paid by 26 July.
Director general of Nexus, Tobyn Hughes, said he was "sincerely sorry" for Mr Bell's death and the firm "accepts in full" the sentence.
He said: "John was a popular colleague and a friend to many at Nexus, and we continue to miss him deeply.
"The safety of our passengers and people who work for us is our top priority.
"On 6 July 2014, and in the period leading up to it, we did not get things right and a series of failures led to John's death."
He said changes had since been made, adding: "We continue to work, every day, to set the highest standards of safety for everyone at Nexus, our contractors and our customers."
