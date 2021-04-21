Sunderland man admits brother's one-punch death
Published
A former amateur boxer has admitted causing the death of his brother with a single punch during a night out.
Jordan Bell, 27, was found in a critical condition outside a Sunderland nightclub in July and died in hospital two weeks later.
Dominic Robson pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the day his trial was due to begin at Newcastle Crown Court.
The 26-year-old, of Birchwood, Sunderland, will be sentenced on 8 July.
The court heard Robson and Jordan Bell were brothers but grew up apart after they were adopted by different families when young.
On the evening of 10 July, they had been drinking at Joseph's bar but were then seen to argue following alleged sexual comments Mr Bell made to Robson's girlfriend.
After the three left the pub the argument continued in the street and Robson - a former amateur boxer - swung a punch at his brother.
Mr Bell sustained catastrophic injuries when he fell to the ground, hitting his head off the concrete.
Det Insp Phil Bowles, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is a tragic case that once again highlights the horrendous and irreversible consequences that throwing a punch can have.
"Earlier that evening, both brothers were enjoying a beer together but what began as a friendly catch-up turned into a nightmare.
"Robson made a choice when turning to violence and sadly that decision has had heartbreaking consequences."
