Wembley FA Vase: Hebburn v Consett clash sets twin against twin
- Published
Twin brothers are due to play on opposing teams when their Northern League clubs meet at Wembley.
Arjun Purewal, captain of Consett AFC, will face Amar Purewal, of Hebburn Town, on Monday in the Covid-delayed final of last year's FA Vase.
It is Hebburn Town's first Wembley final in the club's 109-year history.
Amar Purewal said playing against his brother, who is also his best friend, would be "bittersweet", regardless of whose team won.
"He's my best friend so if I win I'll be delighted, but obviously I'll be a bit gutted for him, and vice versa," he said.
Arjun Purewal agreed that the pair both "want each other to do well".
However, he added: "On this occasion, it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to hopefully win, so we'll do everything we can. I think he'll be the same."
Covid restrictions mean no fans are allowed to go to Wembley Stadium, so the match will be shown live on a big screen at the Hebburn ground.
The twins' mother, Kelly Purewal, said she would be cheering for both sides.
"It's a shame there's only going to be one winner. I think they should share that trophy," she said.
Meanwhile, Aimee Stead, who runs a florist in Hebburn, said everyone was celebrating the rare chance to have a team playing in a final at Wembley.
"It's something really good to look forward to. Going to Wembley, for such a small town with a big heart, it's a big deal."
- The Buildbase FA Vase Final, Consett v Hebburn Town, takes place at Wembley, 3 May at 13:00 BST.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.