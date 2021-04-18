Local elections 2021: Polling stations for castle and windmill
Thousands of voters will be forming orderly queues outside council buildings, churches and community centres to vote in next month's local elections.
However, people in parts of the North East could be casting ballots in more unusual places.
Some may quench their thirst for democracy by voting in a pub or a cafe.
Other unusually located polling stations include a landmark windmill and a 12th Century castle.
The reason is that in places where there is a shortage of civic buildings, many businesses opt to let councils set up polling booths on their premises rather than having to erect temporary buildings, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
One of the most majestic places to cast a ballot must be the 12th Century Walworth Castle, near Darlington, which is now a hotel.
Just outside Sunderland, Fulwell Windmill, which dates from the 19th Century, is hosting a polling station in its tea rooms.
But perhaps the most spectacular will be found at the Gun Inn in Ridsdale, which commands stunning views of the Northumberland countryside.
