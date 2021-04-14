North East pigeon racers fear Brexit quarantine impact
- Published
Pigeon fanciers fear new Brexit rules forcing birds to be quarantined for long-distance European races could "kill" their sport.
Under EU rules due to become law next week, UK birds must be detained for three weeks before they can be released in France for trans-Channel races.
North East pigeon owners claim their birds would be unfit to race after being cooped up for so long.
The Royal Pigeon Racing Association is seeking an exemption from the EU.
Before Brexit enthusiasts could release their birds in France without the need to quarantine, said Alan Todd, a member of Winlaton Homing Society in Gateshead.
"They would leave here on Thursday, get to France on Friday and race back to Britain on Saturday."
The 59-year-old, who currently has 120 birds and has owned two cross-Channel winners, said: "It's got us all up in arms. I think it could kill the sport.
"A lot of people are planning of walking away from it because of this.
"There's people in the club who are in their 80s and all they have got is their pigeons. It's more than a sport, it's a way of life."
Bob Mackie from Newcastle, who has been racing birds for 60 years, said he was "frustrated" by the "nonsensical" quarantine and will consider his future in long-distance races.
He said: "It's impossible. Your birds have got to be exercised every day to build up their strength.
"It's probably something that has fallen through the net in terms of negotiations for Brexit, we are collateral damage."
Ian Evans, chief executive of the Royal Pigeon Racing Association, said trans-Channel races have been held for 125 years with "no adverse impact on health" and the regulations "threaten the future of our historic hobby".
He said his organisation is working with the EU and UK government to "achieve a position that will facilitate racing from France".
The UK government said it is "seeking clarity" on how the movement of racing pigeons will be affected when the law changes on 21 April.