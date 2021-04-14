Amazon 'to create 1,000 new jobs at Gateshead complex'
Amazon has announced it will open a new warehouse complex in Gateshead which will create more than 1,000 jobs.
Workers at the site in Follingsby Park will be paid a minimum of £9.70 an hour, the firm said. The National Living Wage for those over 23 is £8.91.
The online retailer also has centres in Darlington and Bowburn, near Durham.
Kerry-Anne Lawlor, country director for Amazon Logistics, said the firm was "excited" about the plan which would create jobs for a "talented workforce."
The company described the development as a "fulfilment and delivery centre" and said it would open in the summer.
Ms Lawlor added: "The new delivery station will provide efficient delivery for customers, and create new jobs for the talented workforce.
"Delivery stations power the last mile of our order process and help speed up deliveries for customers."
The company employs more than 29,500 people in the UK and more than 575,000 globally.