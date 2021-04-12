Murder suspect Liam Murray took his own life in prison
A man charged with murdering a mother-of-six took his own life, an inquest has ruled.
Liam Murray was on remand at HMP Durham when he was found hanged in January 2020.
He had been charged with killing Stacey Murray, 34, formerly known as Stacey Cooper, who was found dead at an address in Malham Gill, Redcar, on New Year's Eve 2019.
The inquest heard Mr Murray suffered from psychosis, depression and anxiety.
The jury, sitting at Durham Miners' Hall, heard the 27-year-old, of Whitby Avenue, Guisborough, was found dead in his cell.
In a letter found after his death, he said he feared for his safety as he had been warned he was "going to be sliced up" in jail.
A post-mortem examination found no evidence of third-party involvement.
As well as facing a charge of murder, Mr Murray had also been charged with possession of a knife.
