North East pays tribute to Prince Philip after his death
- Published
Tributes are being paid to the Duke of Edinburgh from across the North East following his death at the age of 99.
The Bishop of Durham described him as someone who "gave a lifetime of devoted public service".
He said it was his "personal privilege" to have met him and noted that he "took a keen interest in people".
Flags are being flown at half mast around the region, which the Queen and Prince Philip last visited in 2012 as part of the Diamond Jubilee tour.
Sue Snowdon, Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham, said the Duke "has been an important figurehead for our country, playing a prominent part during times of enormous social change".
Durham University, which awarded him an honorary degree in 1951, said it was "proud to have hosted him on many occasions".
Sir Ian Wrigglesworth, a Lib Dem peer and former chair of the Newcastle Gateshead Initiative, described him as someone who "always wanted to understand the issues at play in British society".
"He had a lively interest in everything that was going on, and wanted to give support," he said.
There were also tributes from local authorities, including Redcar and Cleveland Council which hailed the Duke's "remarkable lifetime of service", but added that due to Covid restrictions it was unable to open books of condolences in public buildings, and invited people to submit them online.