Sunderland Airshow cancelled again over coronavirus
- Published
The Sunderland Airshow has again been cancelled amid ongoing fears over the coronavirus.
Sunderland City Council confirmed the 2021 event will not go ahead, following the cancellation of the 2020 show.
Hundreds of thousands of people normally attend, with aircraft performing displays over the North Sea.
Executive director of neighbourhoods Fiona Brown said the news was "disappointing" but safety was "paramount".
She said: "Following careful consideration, we have taken the decision to cancel Sunderland Airshow this year.
"We understand that this news will be disappointing, not only for visitors but for everyone who works to make Sunderland Airshow a success.
"The safety and wellbeing of our residents and visitors is paramount and we must continue to do everything we can to support the coronavirus recovery in the city.
"We look forward to welcoming everyone back to our award-winning seafront in 2022."
The event, which was first held in 1989, is said to be Europe's largest free annual airshow and normally runs over three days in July.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.