Tombstoning man ignored plea not to jump into sea at Cullercoats
- Published
A man ignored a lifesaver's plea not to tombstone from a sea wall into rough waves close to rocks.
Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade was called to Cullercoats Bay on Wednesday evening following reports of six men jumping into the sea at high tide.
One of the group, who were in their 20s, was asked not to make the leap of about 30ft (9m) but ignored the appeal.
The brigade said it has seen a record number of callouts for the first three months of the year in 2021.
It was alerted 37 times between January and March, more than the previous high of 34 in 2002.
'Serious injury or death'
When the tombstoning group returned to shore on Wednesday, they told police and the rescue team they did not think they were in danger.
However, rescuers raised concerns it could encourage "copycat behaviour".
Tombstoning is the act of jumping into water from a high platform, such as a cliff or harbour edge.
Peter Lilley, from the service, said: "While the brigade understands that certain individuals may be more experienced in local rock formations and when sea conditions may decrease the chance of injury, the risk remains that other members of the public, with less experience, will see this behaviour and replicate it at times when conditions are not as favourable, leading to serious injury or death.
"This point was made at length to the group involved in the call".
The team said the increase in people along the coast had led to a record number of callouts during the first three months of the year.
"While we will always encourage everyone to enjoy the wonderful North Tyneside coastline, we ask that this is done in a safe and responsible manner," Mr Lilley added.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.