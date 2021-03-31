Caroline Kayll murder: Cage fighter Paul Robson jailed for 35 years
A cage fighter who murdered his ex-partner after blackmailing her about an unlawful relationship with a 15-year-old boy has been jailed for 35 years.
Paul Robson, 50, inflicted fatal injuries on teacher Caroline Kayll, 47, during a sustained attack at her Northumberland home in November.
He also tried to kill the boy Ms Kayll was in a secret relationship with.
Robson, of Stanley Street, Wallsend, was convicted at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday.
The ex-convict blackmailed Ms Kayll about her relationship with the boy and, despite her paying him £29,000 for his silence, launched a terrifying attack on the two at her home in Linton, near Ashington.
The former MMA fighter, who has 21 convictions for 92 offences over more than three decades, kicked her in the head while wearing heavy work boots, slashed her with knives and may have strangled her.
She died in hospital days later from catastrophic brain injuries.
Robson also seriously injured the 15-year-old and was convicted of attempted murder of the boy.
He had blamed the teenager for Ms Kayll's murder, claiming he was also attacked by the boy, and his injuries were self-defence.
The court heard Robson began an affair with Ms Kayll when she was a married prison education worker and he was an inmate at HMP Northumberland.
He eventually moved into her home but after they split up the cage fighting coach threatened to "ruin" her when he discovered her illicit relationship.
On 15 November, he drove from Glasgow to confront her and carried out the vicious assault.
In sentencing Robson to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 35 years, Mr Justice Lavender said he did not accept there was any provocation for the attack.
"You were upset when you learned of her relationship but you had known of it for over two weeks when you chose to drive from Glasgow to her home," he said.